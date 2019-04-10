Jon Niese: Opts for independent baseball

Niese signed with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Wednesday, Jordan Lauterbach of Newsday reports.

The nine-year MLB veteran was cut loose by the Rangers at the end of spring training before the start of the 2018 season. The 32-year-old had a career 4.07 ERA and collected 197 major-league starts. Niese will have to impress in the Atlantic League in order to get a chance at another major-league contract.

