Mariners' Jon Niese: Signs with Mariners

Niese signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Niese will report to Triple-A Tacoma. The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016, when he posted a combined 5.50 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 121 innings with the Mets and Pirates.

