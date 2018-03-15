Rangers' Jon Niese: Dealing with strained shoulder
Niese is dealing with a strained muscle in his left shoulder and will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks as a result, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when Niese picked up the injury, but the issue is serious enough to keep him sidelined past Opening Day. Given he's a non-roster invitee, it's unclear what the Rangers plan to do with him at this point. Regardless, Niese was expected to open the season in the minors as organizational pitching depth.
More News
-
Podcast: Some blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...