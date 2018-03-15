Rangers' Jon Niese: Dealing with strained shoulder

Niese is dealing with a strained muscle in his left shoulder and will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks as a result, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Niese picked up the injury, but the issue is serious enough to keep him sidelined past Opening Day. Given he's a non-roster invitee, it's unclear what the Rangers plan to do with him at this point. Regardless, Niese was expected to open the season in the minors as organizational pitching depth.

