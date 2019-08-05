Jonathan Lucroy: Cut loose by Angels

Lucroy was released by the Angels on Monday.

Lucroy went unclaimed after getting designated for assignment on Friday. The 33-year-old doesn't offer all that much at the plate any more, as his 84 wRC+ this season is his best mark since 2016, but he still seems to be at least major-league caliber player. He could find work if a team loses its catcher to injury at some point down the stretch or simply wants to upgrade its backup spot.

