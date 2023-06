Alfaro was released by the Red Sox on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Alfaro exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract earlier this week and the Sox have now officially granted him his release. The 29-year-old catcher and corner outfielder should find interest on the open market after posting a shiny .320/.367/.520 batting line across 191 plate appearances with Triple-A Worcester.