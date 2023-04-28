site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Jose Urena: Released by Rockies
RotoWire Staff
Urena was released by the Rockies on Thursday, per the MLB transaction log.
Urena was designated for assignment Tuesday and unsurprisingly went unclaimed on waivers. He has posted a 9.82 ERA and 2.24 WHIP across 18.1 innings this season.
