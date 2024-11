Soto declined the Yankees' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

It was a formality that Soto would decline it, of course, but by extending it the Yankees will now net a draft pick in the event they are unable to re-sign the superstar. Soto has already had free-agent meetings with the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Yankees and Mets and will meet with the Dodgers on Tuesday.