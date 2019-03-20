Grimm elected to opt out of his minor-league deal with the Indians on Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Indians informed Grimm earlier in the day he would not make the team's Opening Day roster, and he decided to utilize the opt out rather than head to the minors. The 29-year-old performed well this spring with a 1.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB over 8.2 innings. The veteran right-hander is now free to pursue opportunities elsewhere.