Wong passed through waivers unclaimed and was released by the Mariners on Friday.

Wong was designated for assignment by Seattle on Tuesday after slashing just .165/.241/.227 with eight extra-base hits (two homers, six doubles) through 216 plate appearances this season. His defense at second base has fallen off a bit as well, but the Mariners are on the hook for the large majority of what remains on his $10 million salary for 2023 and he should be able to find a fresh opportunity with a different organization.