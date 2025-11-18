Kyle Tucker: Officially rejects qualifying offer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker rejected the Cubs' one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Tucker is viewed as the biggest free-agent fish this offseason, so his rejection of the qualifying offer was a forgone conclusion. Assuming he leaves the Cubs in free agency -- which is expected -- Chicago will net a draft pick as compensation.
More News
-
Kyle Tucker: Given qualifying offer•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Activated, batting cleanup Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Will return to Cubs' lineup Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Trending toward return this weekend•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Does some running Monday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Likely out until at least Wednesday•