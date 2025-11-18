default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tucker rejected the Cubs' one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Tucker is viewed as the biggest free-agent fish this offseason, so his rejection of the qualifying offer was a forgone conclusion. Assuming he leaves the Cubs in free agency -- which is expected -- Chicago will net a draft pick as compensation.

More News