The Mets extended a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to Severino on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Severino held a 3.91 ERA and 161:60 K:BB over 182 innings across 31 regular-season starts for the Mets in 2024. If he rejects the qualifying offer and signs a multi-year deal elsewhere, the Mets will receive a draft pick as compensation.
