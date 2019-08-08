The Orioles released Ysla from their Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk on Thursday.

Ysla was bumped off the roster after the Orioles needed to clear a spot at Norfolk for infielder Jose Rondon, who had been outrighted to Triple-A. The 27-year-old Ysla has yet to reach the big leagues and posted a 6.62 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 85.2 innings with Norfolk this season.

