Ysla has been traded to the Dodgers for cash considerations, Jon Morosi of Fox Sports reports.

The Red Sox designated Ysla for assignment to make room for the incoming Eduardo Nunez after he managed just a 5.05 ERA and walked 32 batters in 46.2 innings for Double-A Portland. Look for him to report to the same level in the Dodgers system.

