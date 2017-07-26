The Red Sox are planning to designate Ysla for assignment, Jen McCaffrey of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox will drop Ysla from the 40-man spot to clear room for the newly acquired Eduardo Nunez, but since Nunez isn't expected to join Boston until Friday's series opener with the Royals, the transaction likely won't be official for a couple of days. The 25-year-old Ysla has scuffled at Double-A Portland this season, compiling a 5.05 ERA and 44:32 K:BB in 46.2 innings.