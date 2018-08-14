Hochevar (shoulder) announced Monday that he's retired from the MLB, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Although Hochevar initially hoped he'd be healthy enough to throw in the big leagues again, he's found it impossible to pitch without pain following multiple surgeries. Hochevear last played for Kansas City in 2016, accruing a 3.86 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 40 strikeouts over 37.1 innings out of the bullpen.

