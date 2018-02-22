Luke Hochevar: Pursuing comeback bid
Hochevar's (shoulder) agent, Scott Boras, said Tuesday that his client isn't ready to retire and is hopeful to pitch again in the majors, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hochevar hasn't appeared in the big leagues since July 21, 2016 and went unsigned last season while recovering from surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that continues to plague the right-hander. Specifically, Boras said that Hochevar is still dealing with the loss of sensation in his arm, a concerning sign now that the 34-year-old is more than 18 months removed from surgery. With no timetable for a full recovery, Hochevar shouldn't be expected to resurface in affiliated ball anytime soon.
More News
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...