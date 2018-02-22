Hochevar's (shoulder) agent, Scott Boras, said Tuesday that his client isn't ready to retire and is hopeful to pitch again in the majors, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Hochevar hasn't appeared in the big leagues since July 21, 2016 and went unsigned last season while recovering from surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that continues to plague the right-hander. Specifically, Boras said that Hochevar is still dealing with the loss of sensation in his arm, a concerning sign now that the 34-year-old is more than 18 months removed from surgery. With no timetable for a full recovery, Hochevar shouldn't be expected to resurface in affiliated ball anytime soon.