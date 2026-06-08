Mariners' Andres Munoz: Blows save against Detroit

Munoz (3-4) blew the save and took the loss against the Tigers on Sunday, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Munoz came in for the ninth inning to protect Seattle's 4-3 lead. He got the first batter he faced out but proceeded to walk the next two before yielding a two-run single to Kevin McGonigle. It was the fifth blown save of the season for Munoz, three of which have come over his last four save opportunities, and he now has a 5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB across 23.1 innings. The Mariners may have to look into turning closing duties over to Jose Ferrer or Matt Brash if Munoz continues to struggle.