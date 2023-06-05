The Mariners are expected to reinstate Munoz (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener in San Diego, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Though Munoz has been on the shelf since April 9 with a right deltoid strain, he's looked as effective as ever since starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma last week. He's yet to allow a hit over three scoreless innings, striking out three batters in those appearances while displaying his typical upper-90s fastball velocity. Heading into the season, Munoz was projected to be part of a committee at closer with Paul Sewald, but Munoz may have to settle for a setup role upon his return while Sewald has turned in a 2.96 ERA and 0.90 WHIP this season en route to converting all but one of his 12 save chances.