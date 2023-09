Munoz said he's been battling some minor left hip tightness but threw without issue ahead of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Munoz will probably be unavailable for the Mariners' series finale against the Rays on Sunday at Tropicana Field, but there doesn't seem to be much concern that this is going to become a long-term issue. Matt Brash is the best bet for fill-in closer duties, though Munoz could be right back in action Monday versus the Angels.