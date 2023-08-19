Munoz picked up his seventh save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Astros. He allowed two hits with no strikeouts or walks over a scoreless inning.

Munoz earned his fifth save since the Mariners traded away former closer Paul Sewald at the deadline. It wasn't pretty as Munoz allowed two baserunners prior to inducing Yainer Diaz to hit into a game-ending double play. Munoz has been shaky of late, allowing 12 baserunners with only five strikeouts over his past six appearances spanning 6.2 innings, yet managing to give up only two earned runs over that stretch. On the year, he maintains a 2.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 44 strikeouts over 33.1 innings.