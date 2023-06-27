Munoz recorded his sixth hold in a win over the Nationals on Monday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts.
Munoz had exited Saturday's appearance against the Orioles due to feeling light-headed, but the clean bill of health doctors gave him after checking him out appears to have been on target. The fireballing right-hander was back in his usual setup role and essentially breezed through his one frame, pounding 11 of 16 pitches in for strikes. Munoz has now recorded a hold in five of his seven appearances since returning from a near-two-month absence due to a shoulder injury.
