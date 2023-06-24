Munoz left Saturday's game versus the Orioles because he felt light-headed, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters after the extra-inning loss to Baltimore that Munoz was checked out by doctors at the park, and that he thinks he'll be fine. The hard-throwing reliever should be considered day-to-day at this stage.
More News
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Grabs third hold Saturday•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Strikes out two in return•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Reinstated from IL•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Could return Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Another scoreless rehab outing•