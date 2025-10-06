Munoz retired the side in order in the ninth inning against the Tigers on Sunday to earn the save in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. He struck out one batter.

After the M's took the lead in the bottom of the eighth, Munoz nailed down the win -- the organization's first home playoff win since 2001. Munoz took a loss to the Dodgers during the final weekend of the regular season, ending a streak of nine consecutive scoreless appearances, but he's bounced back in a big way with three perfect innings so far in the ALDS, and he now has his first career postseason save. The 26-year-old right-hander has emerged as one of the game's top closers, posting a 1.73 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a career-high 38 saves during the regular season.