Munoz struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 29th save of the season in an 11-9 win over the Mets.

The right-hander continued his career-best campaign with his eighth straight successful conversion -- since his last blown save July 10, Munoz has compiled a 0.69 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 13 innings. He's tied for third in the majors in saves with Trevor Megill, four back of MLB leader Robert Suarez.