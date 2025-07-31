Williamson was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Williamson had been the Mariners third baseman prior to the Eugenio Suarez acquisition, and it makes more sense for Williamson to be playing every day at Triple-A than playing sparingly in the majors. Known more for his glove than his bat, Williamson is slashing .253/.294/.310 with one home run and five steals in 85 games as a rookie.