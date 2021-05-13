Bishop was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday.
Bishop was sent down by the Mariners in late April, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster as part of a shuffle after Jarred Kelenic's contract was selected Thursday. Bishop went 1-for-4 with a run and two strikeouts in the majors this year.
More News
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Sent back to alternate site•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Called up by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Sent to alternate camp•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Not showing much this spring•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Back in big leagues•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Thriving in Tacoma•