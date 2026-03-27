Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Homer, double in Mariners debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Guardians.
Donovan got the Mariners offense started in his first regular-season at-bat with the team, leading off the bottom of the first with a home run off Tanner Bibee, tying the game 1-1. Donovan picked up where he left off in spring training, when he slashed .413/.491/.543 across 57 plate appearances. The 29-year-old Donovan is expected to open the year as Seattle's primary third baseman and leadoff batter.
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