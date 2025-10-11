President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Saturday that Woo (pectoral) is expected to be included on the Mariners' ALCS roster, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo threw a bullpen session Friday as the latest step in his recovery from right pectoral inflammation, and the Mariners seemingly are pleased enough with his progress to feel comfortable including him in their pitching plans for the ALCS against Toronto. Dipoto noted that the 25-year-old righty likely won't be available for the first few games of the series, so his postseason debut will presumably come after the series moves to Seattle for Games 3 and 4.