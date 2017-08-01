Mariners' Carlos Ruiz: Contributes multi-hit effort in win
Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Monday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.
The veteran backstop's average had dipped as low as .119 as late as May 18, but his production since that point has been much closer to that of his career numbers. Ruiz has slashed .314/.407/.471 with five doubles, a homer, six walks and seven runs in 59 plate appearances across 18 games subsequent to his aforementioned low point, making him a highly viable option when Mike Zunino requires a day off.
