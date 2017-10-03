Ruiz slashed .216/.313/.352 with eight doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI in 145 plate appearances across 54 games in 2017.

The elements of the veteran backstop's slash line were among the lowest of his 12 seasons, but he served his main purpose of providing an occasional off day for Mike Zunino. The Mariners didn't have many designs on Ruiz serving as an offensive force in what had been expected to be sporadic playing time coming into the season. Unsigned heading into the offseason, Ruiz could opt to call it a career in anticipation of what would be his age-39 season.