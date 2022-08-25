Santana will serve as the Mariners' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Thursday's game against the Guardians.

Santana will pick up his fourth consecutive start after going 3-for-11 with a double and a walk over the past three contests, but his run of steady playing time will likely come to an end as soon as Sam Haggerty (shoulder) is ready to rejoin the lineup. Haggerty was able to take some swings with a fungo bat Tuesday and has been deployed off the bench twice since suffering the shoulder injury, so the Mariners appear to be optimistic that he'll avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list.