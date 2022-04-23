Flexen (1-2) picked up the victory during Friday's 4-1 win over Kansas City, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.

After allowing three earned runs and being tagged for the loss in each of his first two starts, Flexen shut down the Royals offense besides a Salvador Perez solo shot. Through three starts, the 27-year-old has an excellent 3.63 ERA -- nearly identical to last season's 3.61 mark -- and 11 strikeouts compared to just four walks through 17.1 innings. He's currently set to face off against Tampa Bay on Thursday for his next start.