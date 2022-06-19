Flexen allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.1 innings in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.

Flexen hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last five starts, but he's gone 1-2 in that span. He's also kept the ball in the yard in four of those five games. The right-hander hasn't done anything particularly remarkable this year with a 4.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 52:25 K:BB through 72.1 innings, and he'll carry a 2-8 record into next week's projected road rematch with the Angels.