The Mariners are expected to give Emerson "runway" to win an Opening Day roster spot, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Most of Emerson's playing time in the minors has come at shortstop, but he's also played some second base and third base. With Eugenio Suarez entering free agency, it's at the hot corner where Emerson is expected to compete with Ben Williamson for the starting job. Emerson is just 20 and has only six games of experience at Triple-A Tacoma, but Jude notes that the Mariners considered putting Emerson on their playoff roster taxi squad. The left-handed hitter slashed .285/.383/.458 with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 130 games across three levels in the minors in 2025.