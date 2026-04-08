Emerson (foot) started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and an RBI on Tuesday in Triple-A Tacoma's 1-0 win over Sugar Land.

Emerson suffered a right foot injury while playing in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, but he needed just a couple of days of rest and recovery to move past the issue. The 20-year-old infielder likely isn't far away from making his big-league debut, after he agreed last week with Seattle on an eight-year, $95 million contract extension. Through eight games with Tacoma this season, Emerson is slashing .310/.355/.483 with three extra-base hits across 32 plate appearances.