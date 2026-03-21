The Mariners reassigned Emerson to minor-league camp Saturday.

Emerson entered spring as a contender to start at second base for the Mariners to begin the season, but fellow youngster Cole Young ended up running away with that role. Still, Emerson has held his own in Cactus League play, posting a .268/.340/.488 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI, nine runs and a stolen base through 18 contests. There is a good chance Emerson will make his MLB debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.