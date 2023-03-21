Hummel, who went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in a Cactus League win over the Brewers on Monday, is projected to make the Opening Day roster by Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Kramer fleshed out his position-by-position Opening Day roster prognosis Friday, and Hummel, who can fill in at catcher and the corner outfield spots, added to this terrific spring Monday with a multi-hit effort that pushed his Cactus League average to .333 and his homer tally to four. The 28-year-old, who logged the first 201 plate appearances of his big-league career last season with the Diamondbacks after spending six-plus seasons in the minors, has been a constant presence on the basepaths all spring, and Kramer notes Hummel's defensive versatility would give the Mariners more flexibility with the workloads of the top backstop duo of Cal Raleigh and Tom Murphy.