Peterson was designated for assignment Sunday.

Peterson rocketed up prospect lists and was regarded as one of the top players in the Mariners' farm system after smacking 31 home runs between the High-A and Double-A levels in 2014, but his development stagnated in the upper minors after he was never able to replicate that power production the past three seasons. As a 25-year-old corner infielder with a middling .264/.323/.414 slash line across 421 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma, Peterson has a decent chance at passing through waivers unclaimed and remaining in the organization.