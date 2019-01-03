Peterson signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Peterson opted to return to Chicago -- where he spent time in 2017 -- after being granted his release from Cincinnati earlier in the offseason. The former first-round pick spent all of the 2018 campaign in the minors, slashing .277/.322/.462 with 16 homers in 113 games for Triple-A Louisville. Peterson has yet to reach the majors and will likely be viewed as organizational outfield depth for the White Sox.

More News
Our Latest Stories