White Sox's D.J. Peterson: Joins White Sox
Peterson signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Peterson opted to return to Chicago -- where he spent time in 2017 -- after being granted his release from Cincinnati earlier in the offseason. The former first-round pick spent all of the 2018 campaign in the minors, slashing .277/.322/.462 with 16 homers in 113 games for Triple-A Louisville. Peterson has yet to reach the majors and will likely be viewed as organizational outfield depth for the White Sox.
