Peterson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Peterson, who was claimed off waivers from the White Sox over the weekend, will report to Louisville after the Reds were able to pass him through waivers untouched. The 25-year-old compiled a middling .252/.314/.404 line with 16 homers in 128 Triple-A games between Tacoma and Charlotte this season. Peterson still hasn't reached the majors, and he's lost a lot of his appeal since notching 31 homers across two levels in 2014.