Reds' D.J. Peterson: Claimed by Reds
Peterson was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Sunday.
Peterson, who was recently designated for assignment by the White Sox, will link up with the Reds for the remainder of the 2017 campaign. The 25-year-old hit just .198 in his 97 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte of the White Sox organization. To make room on the 40-man roster, Drew Storen (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.
