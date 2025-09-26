Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Starting Friday after all
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is starting in right field and batting seventh against the Dodgers on Friday.
Canzone will enter the Mariners' starting nine after Victor Robles (undisclosed) was scratched from the lineup. Canzone has gone 7-for-19 (.368) with one home run, three RBI and four runs scored over his last six games.
