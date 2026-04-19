Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Taking seat against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Canzone will take a seat along with fellow left-handed hitters Luke Raley, Brendan Donovan (hip) and Josh Naylor while the Rangers send southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the hill. With Canzone on the bench, Cal Raleigh will get a day off from catching but will remain in the lineup at designated hitter.
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