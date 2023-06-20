Hancock has generated a 5.92 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 62.1 innings over 14 starts with Double-A Arkansas, but he's posted three straight quality starts to push his record to 8-3.

It's been a true feast-or-famine season for Hancock, whose contradictory set of metrics is due to four outings where he's allowed between six and nine earned runs. Otherwise, the right-hander, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft, has given up three earned runs or less in his other 10 starts, including a pair of blankings against Tulsa of five and six innings. Hancock has dealt with both shoulder and lat injuries over the past two seasons, but he's sporting a career-best 11.0 K/9, albeit alongside a career-high 4.6 BB/9. If he's able to maintain his current form, a move to Triple-A Tacoma later in the summer wouldn't be inconceivable.