Hancock did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on nine hits over five innings against the Royals. He struck out one.

After holding the Padres to one run over five innings in his MLB debut, Hancock surrendered nine hits and five runs Tuesday. All of the runs came in the fifth, where Bobby Witt tagged him for a grand slam as part of a five-hit frame. After earning a 10.0 K/9 at Double-A Arkansas this season, Hancock has struggled to accumulate strikeouts at the MLB level, having fanned four batters across 10 innings thus far. The rookie shouldn't earn much streaming consideration for his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Astros on Sunday.