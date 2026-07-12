Mariners' Emerson Hancock: X-rays return negative

Hancock had X-rays come back negative on his palm and middle finger after leaving Sunday's start against the Giants, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Hancock was struck by a comebacker during the first frame Sunday and was pulled from the contest with two outs in the second inning. It appears as though the right-hander escaped with a bruise and should avoid a trip to the injured list. If the Mariners want to give Hancock some extra time to recover coming out of the All-Star break, they could simply slot him into the back end of the rotation rather than have him pitch in the first series of the second half against the Giants next weekend.