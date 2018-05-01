Mariners' Erasmo Ramirez: Heads to DL
Ramirez (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It's unclear what Ramirez is dealing with or when he picked the injury up, but it could help explain his struggles in his most recent start (he allowed five solo homers across five innings against the Indians). A timetable for his return should come forth once the Mariners disclose what he's dealing with. In the meantime, Casey Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move and is an option to temporarily fill in for Ramirez in the rotation.
