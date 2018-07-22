Ramirez (shoulder) is slated to make his second rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, David Gottlieb of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was impressive while getting six outs on an efficient 23 pitches through a pair of perfect frames in his first rehab start Friday. Ramirez states he'll have a goal of completing three full innings in Wednesday's appearance, and he confirmed that he's open to either a rotation or bullpen role upon his long-awaited activation.