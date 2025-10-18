Suarez went 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBI and a walk during Friday's win over Toronto in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Suarez put the Mariners on the board with a solo blast off Kevin Gausman in the second inning. However, the highlight of the third baseman's night came from a grand slam that gave Seattle a commanding 6-2 lead in the eighth inning and would prove to be the difference in the game. Even after sending two balls over the fence Friday, Suarez carries just a .706 OPS through 43 plate appearances in the postseason, which is still an improvement over the .683 OPS he recorded during the regular season while in a Mariners uniform.