Suarez went 2-for-5 with a pair of homers and three total RBI in Sunday's 18-2 win over Atlanta.

Suarez extended Seattle's lead to 11-1 with his first homer in the sixth inning before launching a 411-foot blast off position player Vidal Brujan in the ninth. Suarez has homered three times in his last two contests, giving him 45 long balls this season, four shy of his career high. The third baseman is slashing .238/.309/.550 with 109 RBI and 83 runs scored across 576 plate appearances between the Mariners and Diamondbacks this year.